Kolisi Foundation, Emirates and EPCR launch school breakfast programme

Thousands of South African schoolchildren will begin their school day with a nutritious breakfast thanks to a new long-term partnership between Emirates, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) and the Kolisi Foundation. The initiative is aimed at tackling childhood hunger and improving educational outcomes.

The newly launched Emirates Nourishment Programme will provide approximately 400,000 nutritious breakfasts annually, benefitting around 2,000 learners each year. Over the first four years, the initiative is expected to serve nearly 1.6 million breakfasts, with the partnership set to continue until 2030.

The programme comes at a time when food insecurity remains a pressing challenge in South Africa, with an estimated 15 million to 16 million people struggling to access enough food. Children are among the hardest hit, with breakfast often becoming the first meal families are forced to forgo despite its importance in supporting concentration, learning and overall development.

Beyond providing meals, the initiative also seeks to harness the power of rugby to inspire young people through mentorship and positive role models, encouraging resilience, teamwork and leadership.

‘No child should choose between learning and hunger’

Kolisi Foundation founder and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said no child should have to learn on an empty stomach.

“No child should have to choose between learning and hunger. I know from my own journey how much opportunity can change a life, but it’s difficult to dream, concentrate or believe in yourself when you’re hungry,” Kolisi said.

“A nutritious breakfast may seem like a simple thing, but for a child it can mean arriving at school ready to learn, to grow and to believe in what’s possible.”

The Kolisi Foundation focuses on addressing inequality through initiatives centred on food security, education, gender-based violence prevention and sport, working with communities to remove barriers that prevent young people from reaching their full potential.

More than providing food

Managing Director Mahlatse Mashua said the programme is about far more than simply providing food.

“Good nutrition is one of the most powerful investments we can make in a child’s future. A breakfast served consistently over an entire school year doesn’t simply satisfy hunger – it improves attendance, supports cognitive development, enables children to participate more fully in the classroom and creates better conditions for learning,” she said.

“We are grateful to Emirates and EPCR for sharing this vision. Together we are creating opportunities for children to focus on learning, growing and building brighter futures.”

EPCR Chief Executive Officer Jacques Raynaud said rugby has the ability to create meaningful social impact beyond the field.

“Through our impACT strategy, we are committed to working with partners who share our ambition to leave a positive legacy. Supporting thousands of children with the nutrition they need to learn and thrive is something we are incredibly proud to be part of,” Raynaud said.

Emirates Regional Manager for South Africa Afzal Parambil said the airline’s long-standing investment in sport extends beyond sponsorships to creating opportunities for young people.

“Through this partnership with EPCR and the Kolisi Foundation, we hope to remove one of the barriers that can stand in the way of learning and opportunity, helping young people reach their full potential and creating a positive impact that extends far beyond the classroom,” he said.

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