KPMG staff accused of stealing R16.5m meant for bursary students

Social media is still abuzz with content about the socialite who was arrested for allegedly defrauding a top auditing firm.

KPMG bursary specialist, Fidelis Moema, was arrested by the Hawks and appeared in court for fraud, theft and money laundering. The case has been postponed to April 9, 2024 for a formal bail application.

Handed himself over to Hawks

Moema appeared at the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. This after he handed himself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team in Johannesburg.

According to a statement from the SAPS, Moema is accused of misdirecting funds intended for bursary recipients between 2021 and 2022.

“Instead of paying university fees on behalf of students, the accused would pay the money into the bank accounts belonging to friends and individuals who own companies. The money would then be paid back into his personal bank account,” police said in a statement.

R16.5-million loss

Miscredited funds between 2021 and 2022

Mavimbela said Moema allegedly miscredited funds between 2021 and 2022 from KPMG. The audit firm offers audit, tax, advisory services around the world to businesses, governments, public-sector agencies, and NGOs. “The money would then be paid back to his personal bank account,” he said. Furthermore, Mavimbela, revealed that the company has allegedly lost a lot of money owing to Moema’s actions.

