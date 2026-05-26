Kruger double murder triggers tighter security on Mozambique border

The gruesome killing of two tourists in northern Kruger National Park has triggered tighter security measures along the park’s border with Mozambique after rangers discovered tyre tracks leading through a fence and into the neighbouring country.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw announced on Sunday that they were deploying additional resources to strengthen security in the park’s remote northern reaches.

“Key measures include deploying additional monitoring and ranger resources in specific areas of concern and enhancing technology systems to strengthen surveillance and early warning capabilities,” said Louw.

The measures come as police intensify investigations into the brutal killings of a 71-year-old tourist and his female companion, whose bodies were discovered near Crooks Corner in the Pafuri region on Friday.

Louw said the security response follows the discovery of suspicious tyre tracks near the crime scene.

“The tracks point to a vehicle that was driven through the bush, over the fence and into Mozambique. There is, however, no confirmation that the tracks are of the missing vehicle,” he said.

The incident is unprecedented

According to SANParks, security cameras confirmed that the missing green Ford Ranger linked to the victims did not leave the park through any of Kruger’s nine gates or either of the official border posts into Mozambique.

The shocking case has become the first known incident of its kind in the park’s history.

“This incident is unprecedented in the more than 2-million-hectare park that shares a combined 374-kilometre border with Mozambique and Zimbabwe. No similar occurrence has ever been recorded in its 100-year history,” said Louw.

The latest developments follow the discovery of the bodies of a 71-year-old white man and a white woman near the confluence of the Levubu and Limpopo rivers in the far north of the park.

According to Limpopo police, the pair arrived at one of the Kruger National Park camps on May 17 driving a green Ford Ranger double cab and were last seen at the Pafuri picnic site on May 20.

When they failed to return, a search operation was launched.

On Friday afternoon, tourists discovered the bodies floating near Crooks Corner and alerted authorities.

Police, emergency medical personnel, SANParks officials and members of the Border Management Authority responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the male victim sustained stab wounds to the upper body while the female victim suffered severe upper-body injuries allegedly inflicted with a sharp object.

The victims’ Ford Ranger remains missing.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear at this stage, and the police have opened two counts of murder and hijacking for further investigation,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Team of experienced investigators mobilised

The Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has since mobilised a team of experienced provincial investigators to track down those responsible.

“Hadebe has assured the public that maximum resources have been mobilised to ensure that those who are responsible are traced and brought to justice,” said Mashaba.

Louw said technology already played a key role in the investigation.

“SANParks can confirm that existing technology systems assisted in identifying the vehicle linked to the missing tourists.

This capability reflects SANParks’ sustained investment in modern technology to combat poaching and other illegal activities,” he said.

The South African Police Service continues to work closely with SANParks and the Border Management Authority as investigations continue.

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