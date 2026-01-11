Kruger National Park border posts closed due to severe weather conditions

Authorities have closed two border posts in the Kruger National Park due to inclement weather.

The Border Management Authority closed the Pafuri and Giriyondo Border Posts due to the evolving severe weather conditions affecting the Kruger following the Level 6 warning for severe weather conditions.

The warning was issued for parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.

JP Louw, SANParks spokesperson, said as a result of continuous and heavy rainfall experienced across the park, affected visitors are urged to revise their travel plans accordingly and follow guidance from park officials.

Several rivers are currently flowing at high speed, with water levels expected to rise significantly today, particularly at De Laporte River, N’watshitsaka River and Crocodile River, said Louw.

In addition, the Sabie River is rising, which is expected to impact the Sand River, potentially affecting travel routes between Satara Rest Camp, Tshokwane Picnic Site, Lower Sabie Rest Camp and Skukuza Rest Camp.

Louw advised guests that road closures may occur at short notice for safety reasons. Campers in affected camps will be moved, as not all camping sites are affected, those in caravans and motorhomes will be requested to relocate closer to chalet areas within camps and will not be moved to chalets.

Furthermore, visitors are advised not to remain in designated camping areas that may be vulnerable to flooding, and park staff will provide guidance on-site to ensure guest safety.

Guests wishing to access Skukuza Airport from north of Tshokwane should use Kruger Gate via Satara/Orpen Gate or access it from outside of the park through the R40 and need to be mindful of added travelling times so as not to miss their flights, said Louw.

The precautionary measures were implemented at Kruger National Park to ensure the safety of guests and staff, in light of the Level 6 severe weather warning issued for Limpopo from January 11 to January 12.

As a precaution, Shingwedzi, Sirheni, and Bateleur Camps have been evacuated to avoid challenges in the event of flooding, while guests at Balule and Pafuri are given the option to stay, as these areas are not at risk.

Guests and staff at the following bush camps, Talamati, Mbiyamiti, and Roodewaal, will be moved to Satara and Lower Sabie rest camps, as they can be accessed from Tshokwane.

For guests flying in and out of Skukuza Airport, plans are in place to safely access the airport via Shalati Railway Station, and all Concessions are part of the Disaster Management Committee.

Louw added that Airlink will deploy additional resources from Johannesburg to support safe tourist movement between the airport and various accommodation facilities in the park.

The safety of guests, staff and surrounding communities remains the Park’s highest priority.

Weather conditions continue to be closely monitored, and further decisions will be taken as required, he said.

Guests are encouraged to remain vigilant, follow official communication channels for updates, and cooperate with Park officials during this period of heightened risk. Those who would like to cancel or reschedule their booking may do so by calling the central reservations during working hours at 012 428 9111.

Campers are encouraged to book tourism accommodation rather than remain in the campsites, and no extra cost will be charged.

