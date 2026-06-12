Kruger Park murder case breakthrough as third suspect arrested

The police have secured a major breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of a couple in the Kruger National Park, following the arrest of a third suspect in Zimbabwe.

The police confirmed the arrest on Friday evening, with acting national commissioner

Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane praising the swift and coordinated efforts of regional law enforcement agencies that led to the suspect’s capture.

The 26-year-old Mozambican national, identified as Macandze Lionel da Marta, was arrested after he fled across borders in an attempt to evade arrest. He is expected to be deported to Mozambique, where he will join his two co-accused to face charges related to the murders.

The first two suspects in the case were arrested in Mozambique earlier this month, on June 1 and 2. During the same operation, authorities also recovered the couple’s vehicle, which had been taken following the killings.

Suspect had crossed into Zimbabwe

Police said the third suspect managed to escape the initial dragnet and crossed into Zimbabwe, where he was later tracked down and apprehended through coordinated intelligence efforts involving multiple regional agencies.

The operation brought together SAPS, SANParks, Mozambique’s Criminal Investigation Directorate (SERNIC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, highlighting the growing strength of cross-border policing in the Southern African region.

Dimpane hails police

Speaking from Malawi on the sidelines of the 31st Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) meeting, Dimpane said the arrest sends a strong message to criminals.

“This successful arrest underscores the strength of regional policing cooperation. Through SARPCCO, SADC member countries continue to share intelligence, coordinate operations and support one another in ensuring that criminals have no safe haven within our region,” she said.

She added that the joint efforts of law enforcement agencies demonstrate that borders will not shield suspects from justice.

“Our message is clear: criminals will be pursued across borders and, through collective regional efforts, will be brought before the courts to answer for their crimes,” Dimpane said.

The arrest is expected to bring some closure to the high-profile case, which shocked both local and international visitors to the Kruger National Park.

Authorities have indicated that investigations will continue as they prepare to prosecute the suspects.

Read more:

Two suspects linked to couple’s murder in Kruger National Park arrested in Mozambique

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