Krugersdorp rapes: Charges withdrawn against 14 zama zamas

Fourteen men linked to the gruesome gang rapes of eight women at a disused mine dump in West Village, Krugersdorp were exonerated when the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court withdrew the charges on Thursday.

The men, who are believed to be part of the infamous zama zama syndicate, were accused of gang-raping the women who were filming a music video at the disused mine dump.

Phindi Mjonondwana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said the men have been cleared of all charges of rape, sexual assault, and robbery. However, they remain in custody on a charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

“The National Prosecuting Authority decided to withdraw the charges of rape, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravating circumstances against all 13 men and the minor, who were all charged for the incident that happened on 28 July 2022, where eight women were allegedly gang-raped while filming a music video at a mine dump in Krugersdorp,” said Mjonondwana.

“The prosecution will, however, continue in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court in respect of charges of contravening the Immigration Act.”

The rape charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence, according to Mjonondwana, who said the DNA results could not link any of the suspects to the crime.

“Upon consultation with the complainants in the matter and evidential material currently at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution. Prosecutorial-guided investigations will continue in pursuit of justice for all women affected by this heinous crime.”

The matter has been postponed to November 1.

Meanwhile, Kaylynn Palm, a coordinator at Action Society, is appalled by the police’s incompetence. In a statement on Thursday, Palm said it is outrageous that it took the police three months to process the DNA of the suspects.

“Had the DNA backlog been cleared, the national register for sex offenders been up to date, and the DNA samples of convicted offenders been taken before January this year, this case could have been nearing completion,” said Palm.

She cautioned that no one is safe anymore, as the “entire police service is falling apart”.

“We need an urgent audit skill of police members and a capable and effective management structure of the service to ensure that the victims of crime get justice.”

