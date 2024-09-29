Kwaito legend and Chiskop member General has died

The kwaito music scene has been struck with a heavy loss as Simphiwe “General” Sibisi, a founding member of the iconic group Chiskop, passed away earlier today (Sunday) at Baragwanath Hospital.

The 49-year-old pioneer, whose music touched the hearts of many South Africans, succumbed to complications following major surgery.

Sibisi, affectionately known as “General GTZ” to his fans, was one of the last surviving members of Chiskop, a group that helped define kwaito music during its rise in the 1990s.

He was hospitalised for stomach cancer, an illness he had been battling for some time.

After undergoing a critical operation earlier in the morning, his family had held out hope that he might recover.

However, in a devastating turn of events, he suffered cardiac arrest shortly after lunch and passed away, leaving an entire nation in mourning.

His daughter, Zamokuhle Sibisi-Mguli, spoke to Sunday World about the shock and grief the family is experiencing.

“We were not expecting this. He had just had major surgery this morning, and after lunch, we were informed about his passing. He suffered cardiac arrest when we were still hopeful, he would bounce back,” she said.

She said despite showing some signs of recovery, “he took a turn for the worse over the past few days and finally lost his brave battle earlier today.”

Chiskop, formed in the late 1980s by Sibisi, Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala, Sizwe “Lollipop” Motaung, and Sibusiso “SB-Bless” Thenjekwayo, became one of the foundational pillars of kwaito music. With hits like “Klaimer” and “Abantwana,” they carved their place in South Africa’s cultural history.

Sibisi’s death marks the end of an era, with him being the last surviving member of the group.

“We understand that he was a larger-than-life figure to his fans and we appreciate their support for his craft. At this time, we request time to grieve. Announcements will be made in the following days,” Sibisi-Mguli added.

