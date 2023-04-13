KwaZakhele mass murder case postponed for bail application

The KwaZakhele mass murder case in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape has been postponed again to afford the suspects time to submit a formal bail application.

The suspects, accused of murdering eight people at a birthday party in January, appeared at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Previously, the mass murder case was postponed to allow the suspects to secure the services of an attorney of their choice.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the suspects are yet to be subjected to an identity parade.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said an identity parade had not been conducted because the suspects were not all legally represented.

“Mzwandile Mahambehlala, Siyabulela Funde, Luzuko Tsotsi, Luyanda April, and Sinaye Tyeni are facing eight counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder relating to the mass shooting that led to the deaths of eight people in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha in January 2023,” said Tyali.

“The court ordered that the identity parade be held on Tuesday next week, and for a formal bail application to commence the following day. The NPA is opposing bail on the matter, to which a senior prosecutor has been assigned.”

According to the police, two armed men entered the premises where birthday celebrations were ongoing in Makanda Street on January 29 and opened fire randomly.

Out of 11 people who where shot during the attack, seven partygoers were certified dead on the scene.

The eighth victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while three other people sustained serious injuries.

Mahambehlala was the first to be arrested at a house in Walmer township while his co-accused were nabbed later in the month in Peelton near Qonce (King Williams Town).

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author