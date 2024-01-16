KwaZulu-Natal floods’ death toll continues to rise

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) has recovered the body of an unknown man in the river that is passing through Redfern, Phoenix in Durban.

This after the unending heavy downpours that have led to floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal since December.

Rusa said on Monday that a passerby informed one of its members earlier in the day about the body of a man spotted laying in the river.

The reaction unit specialises in the provision of suitably trained security personnel for the purpose of guarding and effective management of on-site security requirements.

“Rusa officers and paramedics proceeded to the river and discovered the man’s body under a culvert. Most of his body was wrapped in debris.

“The deceased is believed to have drowned after Saturday night’s torrential rains and floods, but this is yet to be confirmed,” said Prem Balram, the co-founder of Rusa.

Balram said the unit is also conducting a helicopter search for a man who is presumed to have drowned after attempting to cross a flooded bridge in Mhlasini.

Parts of eThekwini heavily affected

The eThekwini municipality revealed that some parts of the city have been hit hard by the floods.

This includes areas such as uMhlanga, Verulam, uThongathi and Phoenix. Other reported areas affected in the south include uMlazi, Chatsworth and Folweni.

Mxolisi Kaunda, the mayor of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, said the infrastructure in the city has been severely damaged.

The SA Weather Service warned on Tuesday that the severe weather in the province is not over, cautioning of a wet week ahead.

The weather service added that more heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Eleven fatalities have been confirmed as a result of flooding brought about by heavy rains in the province. Two other people are still missing.

“When looking at Monday, we’re still expecting 60% of showers and thunderstorms,” said Wisani Maluleke from the weather service.

