KwaZulu-Natal on high alert following floods warning

The KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has issued a warning to municipalities in the province to expect heavy rains that may lead to flooding and infrastructural damage.

Cogta spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said the alert comes after a notice from the SA Weather Service on Sunday, which forecast heavy rains in various parts of the province.

The heavy rainfall is expected to affect Abaqulusi, Dannhauser, Edumbe, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini metro, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nquthu, Umdoni, Umzumbe, and Ray Nkonyeni municipalities.

The department’s Siboniso Mngadi explained: “The rains may cause flooding and damage to mud houses, roads, low-lying bridges and rivers while other areas may suffer infrastructural damages.”

“Our disaster management teams will be on high alert.”

In April 2022, more than 400 lives were lost as a result of the floods, which left thousands others homeless. The flood damage amounted to about R25-billion.

