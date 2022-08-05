KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala steps down

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has accepted Sihle Zikalala’s resignation from his post as the premier of the province.

In a statement on Friday, the party said Zikalala submitted his resignation on Thursday and added that three people have already been recommended to take over. However, the final decision would be made after interviews on Saturday.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani, and Mbali Frazer are the trio selected to replace Zikalala. “The ANC accepted Cde [comrade] Zikalala’s resignation with pain and difficulty as he was still doing a great job in the province since he took over,” said the ruling party.

“We are grateful for the job he has done for the people of this province and we appreciate that he made a conscious decision not to leave office hastily.”

Zikalala suffered a bruising defeat at the recent ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference which saw him concede the provincial chairperson seat to Siboniso Duma.

Noting his excellence in office, the party said it appreciates Zikalala for his dedication and hard work. “Cde Zikalala’s tenure has come with a lot of good in the province, including a number of provincial government departments receiving unqualified audit outcomes for the first time.

“We thank Cde Zikalala for his dedication to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal as he was mandated by the ANC.

“A new premier will be sworn in once interviews are concluded and Cde Zikalala’s resignation confirmed by the provincial legislature.”

