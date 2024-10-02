KwaZulu-Natal to phase out ‘unnecessary’ consultants

In a drastic move, the KwaZulu-Natal department of public works and infrastructure has announced its plan to phase out consultants, saying it was an unnecessary expenditure which over the years has cost the province millions of rands.

MEC Martin Meyer, the new sheriff in town, explained that his department was on a cleansing drive to ensure that there was value for money. He was speaking on the sidelines of a R9-million Faith Mlaba school project in Durban’s Ntuzuma Township. He made reference to the government of national unity (GNU).

GNU commitments

“The GNU has committed itself that we will do away with the unnecessary use of consultants in government projects. I’m very excited of what we have been able to achieve at Faith Mlaba. The entire project was completed without any consultants, but by relying on our internal capacity,” said Meyer.

He stated that it was the new route taken by his department to ensure efficiency. Also to save much needed funds for other infrastructural projects.

Meyer said the decision was taken after a realisation that the department was forking out millions of rands on consultants. This for the same work can be done in-house.

“The department is also embarking on a programme to repurpose government structures which are no longer in use. [They will be used] for either affordable housing units and student accommodation,” he said.

R16bn spent on consultants by public sector

According to the statistics by the National Treasury, an estimated R16-billion was forked out by the public sector. This was used for paying consultants and outsourced services during the 2022/23 financial year.

The figure does not include other outsourced services. These include travel, training, capital projects, repairs and maintenance.

Tsakani Maluleke, the country’s Auditor General, has frequently cautioned on the over-reliance on consultants. Especially in the local government sector.

Auditor General concerned by unnecessary expenditure

“There is nothing wrong with using external experts to help deal with more complex aspects of the financials. However, if year on year the municipality relies on consultants to help carry out basic financial statements together, then it’s a problem,” she noted.

Maluleke also pointed out that at the centre of the problem was high vacancy rate in finance departments. Critical posts remain unfilled, and some have unqualified people.

“Sometimes the people employed in those positions do not have the required skills. Spending so much money hiring consultants is concerning,” she said.

