KwaZulu-Natal welcomes tourists as festive season rush hits N2, N3 routes

KwaZulu-Natal has shifted into full festive season mode, rolling out a major tourism and safety operation to welcome thousands of holidaymakers heading into the province via the busy N2 and N3 highways.

The activation took place at the N3 Ultra City in Estcourt, one of South Africa’s busiest holiday corridors, as travellers streamed towards the province’s beaches, mountains, and city hotspots.

It was a clear show of readiness, with tourism authorities and partners setting up a high-visibility welcome point to reassure visitors that the Zulu Kingdom is open, safe, and ready for business.

The province expects between 1-million and 1.1-million domestic trips and about 34 000 international arrivals in December alone, with tourism spend projected to hit about R13-billion.

R5-billion economic boost

Durban has already enjoyed a solid year, recording 2.8-million domestic trips and 186 000 international arrivals between January and May, injecting more than R5-billion into the local economy.

KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority head of PR and communications Pinky Radebe said booking trends point to a bumper season.

Durban accommodation is already tracking over 70% occupancy for the festive peak, while areas such as the North Coast, South Coast, Midlands, and Drakensberg are also reporting strong advance bookings.

At the Estcourt pit stop, holidaymakers were welcomed by teams from the tourism authority, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, the KZN Sharks Board, uShaka Marine World, and Msinsi Holdings.

Travellers were able to stretch their legs, collect safety tips, get route and attraction information, and enjoy a taste of KZN hospitality before continuing with their journeys.

Travellers must feel safe

Tourism entities used the activation to highlight their festive readiness. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has confirmed that its reserves, especially in the Drakensberg, have upgraded facilities and enhanced safety measures to prepare for high visitor numbers.

The KZN Sharks Board reassured beachgoers that shark-safety systems are fully operational along priority beaches, while uShaka Marine World said it has boosted staff capacity to handle the summer rush.

Similar safety and awareness activations have also been rolled out at other strategic points, including the Jozini area in the north of the province, in partnership with law enforcement and road agencies.

“Our message is simple: KwaZulu-Natal is ready,” said Radebe. “From berg to bush to beach, travellers must feel safe, supported, and welcomed wherever they go this festive season.”

