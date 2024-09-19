KZN arts NGO fails to account for R4,5m received from state

The Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) in KwaZulu-Natal has failed to account for R4.5-million.

According to the CCIFSA website, the NPO is the controlling body in the cultural and creative industries setup with the assistance of the Department of Arts and Culture for cultural and creative sectors in South Africa.

Set up to promote and develop the social and economic interests of artists

The organisation was set up to promote and develop the social and economic interests of the cultural and creative industries and to act as the voice of these sectors.

The organisation’s vision is to be a reputable and leading South African controlling body of the cultural and creative industries.

However, failing to account for the money meant to assist KZN artists, defeats the organisation’s vision.

The money was paid into CCIFSA KZN’s bank account in tranches from 2021 to 2024. Up until now, KZN-CCIFSA has dismally failed to explain what happened to the R4.5-million.

Ntando Mnyandu, spokesperson for the provincial department of sport, arts and culture, confirmed the payment.

Department confirms payments

“In 2021, we paid R1.5-million into CCIFSA’s account. Then in 2022 we paid R1.5-million, in 2023 we had allocated R1.5-million but transferred R750, 000.

“This year we’ve allocated R1.6-million. And so far, we have transferred an amount of R800,000 as a first tranche.”

Sunday World can also reveal that the pro-ANC NGO continued to receive these funds even though they were not compliant. And it’s not submitting audited financial reports to the department.

This was confirmed by MEC Mntomuhle Khawula in a recent meeting with artists.

“I can confirm that CCIFSA has been getting the money but not submitting financial statements to the department.”

Audited financial statements

This was a mistake on their part. However, I want to assure the artists that I’ve since received their audited financial statements,” said Khawula.

On the contrary, Khawula shielded CCIFSA and could not disclose audited financial statements to KZN artists. He could not explain how the monies were spent by KZN CCIFSA. And he could not disclose the beneficiaries of the R4.5-million or the programmes that were done with the money. Instead he directed all questions to CCIFSA.

CCIFSA Chairperson, Thokozani “Tzozo” Zulu was also unable to explain how they used the R4.5-million.

“We recently had an audit and everything is in order. When the time is right, we’ll show the financial statements to our artists only,” he said.

