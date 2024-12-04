KZN cash van robbers shoot teacher dead following freak accident

A KwaZulu-Natal north coast teacher was shot dead on Tuesday morning after being caught in the chaos that followed a cash-in-transit robbery in Nzalabantu kwaMbonambi.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, Maphumulo was driving past the robbery scene. In a panic, she knocked over one of the robbers. The suspects retaliated and opened fire on the moving vehicle.

Accidentally ran over one of the robbers with her car

“The suspects retaliated and opened fire on the moving vehicle before fleeing the scene,” said Netshiunda on Wednesday, December 4.

The Maphumulo family is still trying to make sense of the senseless incident. The tragic death of their loved one has left them devastated.

Bonisiwe Maphumulo had just received an accolade for her outstanding work as a teacher. She taught at Mzingazi Primary School in uMhlathuze, in Richards Bay.

Teacher was on her way to work

Maphumulo was on her way to work at the time.

Her relative, Nkosinathi Chili, said the family was struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“We are shattered and lost for words. And we are angrier about the circumstances that led to her death. We are searching for answers,” lamented Chili.

Netshiunda said police were hot on the heels of the robbers.

The provincial department of education also expressed shock at the teacher’s tragic death.

Education department expresses shock, sends condolences

“She was a good teacher. And her untimely death happened at a time when she had just been recognised for her work. A few months ago the department …honoured her during the national awards ceremony. She got a national award in the primary teaching category where she obtained the first position. The department sends its heartfelt condolences on her passing,” said KZN education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu said it was unfortunate that an innocent life had been lost because criminals attach no value to human life.

He said police would not be deterred in their resolve to fight fire with fire, saying it was the only language that criminals understood.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content