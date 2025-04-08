KZN CoGTA suspends top officials over failed R151m water project

The KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) has suspended two top officials over a failed R151-million Nondabuya water scheme in the semi-arid Umkhanyakude district municipality in the north of the province.

The water scheme was financed by the department, and it was intended to deliver water to 2 400 households in the Jozini local municipality but has spectacularly failed to meet its objectives, with only 700 households currently having access to water.

The suspended officials are Chuleza Hombisa Jama, the chief director for municipal infrastructure, and Siyabonga Mazibuko, the deputy director for infrastructure development.

Suspended with full pay

According to their suspension letters seen by Sunday World, their suspension is precautionary, and they will still get full salaries while sitting at home.

“I hereby advise you that I am placing you on immediate precautionary suspension with full pay, as contemplated in Chapter 7, clauses 2.7[2][a] and [b] of the Senior Management Service Handbook, 2003, pending an investigation into serious allegations pertaining to fraud and maladministration that the department is currently investigating, which involves a project that was, for part of the duration of its project cycle, managed and/or monitored in your capacity as the chief director: municipal infrastructure, namely, the Nondabuya Water Supply Project.

“Your precautionary suspension with immediate effect is premised on: the extremely serious nature of the preliminary findings of an assessment being undertaken into the aforementioned project as well as serious allegations received pertaining to the project, which has necessitated the institution of an urgent investigation into the project,” reads the letter that was sent to Jama, which was signed off by the acting head of department, Dr Joey Khrishnan.

Krishnan added that Jama’s presence at work is risky.

“I am of the view that your continued presence in the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs might jeopardise the integrity of the investigation process and any subsequent disciplinary inquiry, given your level of seniority as the chief director: municipal infrastructure.”

Department confirms suspensions

An almost similar letter was sent to Mazibuko and set out the conditions of the suspension.

“Please note that your suspension is a precautionary measure only, and it does not constitute a judgment, as specifically provided for in paragraph 7.2[a] of the Disciplinary Code and Procedures for the Public Service, and you are advised that for the duration of your precautionary suspension: you may not, except with the express, prior written authority of the acting head of department: [a] engage or participate in any activities whatsoever relating to your position as the deputy director: municipal infrastructure development; [b] enter the premises or offices of the department,” reads a letter sent to Mazibuko in part.

The department confirmed the suspensions.

Said the department: “Their suspensions relate to the ongoing corruption investigation into the Nondabuya Water Scheme Project in Jozini.

