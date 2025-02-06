KZN councilor killed as gunfire engulfs rural town of Mandeni

A local ward councillor was shot dead in a targeted shooting by assassins in Sundumbili, a township in the Mandeni local municipality on KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

This is barely two days since two police officers were killed in the same area at an illegal tavern.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the two off-duty police constables were having a good time at a local tavern.

The two cops were shot after they had a heated argument with a group of men at the tavern.

“They had resolved the argument peacefully, and one constable even bought the men alcohol. Later, the other officer had a spat with the same group of men, who were now outside the tavern. They retaliated and shot at him.

“The bleeding constable reportedly ran back into the tavern. And the suspects followed him inside and shot randomly at everyone inside,” Netshiunda said.

Two other patrons were also shot and killed during the random shooting.

As the community was still shocked at the tragic events, on Tuesday night, an ANC councillor in the same area was ambushed and shot dead.

Phendukani Mabhida, 40, a councillor under Mandeni local municipality ward 18, was accosted at his home. Unknown gunmen, pretending to be residents wanting his help, shot him dead.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to gunshot wounds. Another 42-year-old occupant believed to be Mabhida’s relative was shot but survived the ordeal.

The ANC in KZN said the murder of the party councillor was shocking.

“We are disgusted to learn that he was brutally murdered. And this happened at his house by unknown criminals who pretended to be community members seeking his intervention.

“We trust that police will hunt down the heartless murderers. They will ensure that they are arrested, convicted and given a hefty sentence that will ensure that they rot in jail,” the party said on Wednesday.

Netshiunda explained that they are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.

“It is reported that two unknown suspects came to the victim’s home and asked for the councillor, who was inside the house. The relative intervened and she was also shot before the suspects fled the scene,” Netshiunda explained.

Mandeni is known for its Isithebe industrial park that attracts hundreds of workers across the country and beyond. The area has been characterised by a deadly, volatile taxi industry.

