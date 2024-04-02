KZN department brought to book over library construction ‘graft’

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the KwaZulu-Natal department of sports, arts, and culture for allegations of corruption and maladministration in the construction of nine libraries and the supply of books.

Proclamation 160 of 2024

The SIU said Ramaphosa signed Proclamation 160 of 2024. This authorises it to investigate allegations of serious maladministration and corruption in the affairs of the department. It’s also to recover any financial losses suffered by the state or the department.

“Proclamation 160 of 2024 authorises the SIU to probe the procurement of and contracting for serious maladministration for the construction of nine libraries and the panel of suppliers for the supply of books,” said the SIU.

Various identified libraries

The SIU said its probe will look into the construction of the following libraries:

• Dukuduku Library;

• Nibela Modular Library;

• Kwankosi Khumalo Modular Library;

• Kwakhetha Modular Library;

• Mpembeni Modular Library;

• Ntunjambili Modular Library;

• Donny Dalton Modular Library

• Mfekayo Modular Library; and

• Kwanzimakwe Modular Library.

Employees also to be probed

The SIU said it will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the department’s employees or its state.

“The scope of the investigation also covers any unlawful or improper conduct by department officials or employees. [Also] the applicable suppliers or service providers. [This includes] any other person or entity which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.

“Furthermore, the investigation will also establish whether there was any unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money,” said the SIU.

Unlawful and improper conduct time frames

The SIU said the proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between January 1 2020 and March 28 2024. It also covers the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before January 1 2020. And after the dates of the proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, and incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts investigated.

“In addition, the SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

“The SIU is empowered by the SIU Act to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal. This is to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation. Wrongdoing caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration,” said the SIU.

