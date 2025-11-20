KZN Department of Education vows to weed out ghost employees

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed that it will weed out all ghost employees if found on its huge payroll.

The undertaking was made by the head of department (HoD), Nkosinathi Ngcobo, after the last leg of the physical verification of employees was concluded on Wednesday at the department’s headquarters in Pietermaritzburg.

The process was undertaken to verify all employees within the department. And all employees were instructed to present themselves in their work stations physically. Those on sick or other forms of leave were visited by auditors to be verified.

Suspicion of inflated staff complement

The verification was undertaken after suspicions that some principals and school governing bodies inflated the number of their staff and learners. Thus draining the finances of the department.

It is worth noting that principals with a large enrolment get better salaries.

Ngcobo said now that the verification process is done, they have to weed out ghost employees, if any. Those found will be subjected to legal actions.

“The head of department for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, Mr Nkosinathi Ngcobo, completed his verification process today.”

“Mr Ngcobo expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the employee verification programme. And he noted that he is confident the initiative will have a positive impact on the department.

Strict penalties for culprits

“He further emphasised that, should any ghost employees be identified, measures are already in place to ensure the matter is dealt with swiftly. And all guilty parties will face legal action,” the department said in a statement after Ngcobo presented himself to staff to be verified.

According to the department spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, as at 31 October 2025, the department had 99, 288 employees in 6 231 schools. A total of 87, 619 were teachers based in schools. And 843 are office-based teachers, 10, 649 are public service employees. A total of 903 are interns and 177 are therapists.

Pens-down parties warnings

Meanwhile, the MEC for the department has warned matriculants not to engage in wild celebrations. These have become known as pens-down parties to mark the end of their exams.

Sipho Hlomuka said they should stay safe at home and focus on their next journey of tertiary institutions.

The warning comes as places like Ballito are set to become busy in the coming days. The area is known for hosting pens-down parties. And police have vowed that they will not tolerate lawlessness.

