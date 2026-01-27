KZN Hawks boss Lesetja Senona reveals family links to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major General Lesetja Senona’s wife shares a surname with controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This was revealed by Senona at the Madlanga commission of inquiry sitting in Pretoria on Tuesday.

He stated this as he testified about his relationship with Matlala while on the witness stand.

Senona commenced his testimony before the commission, where he was questioned on various aspects of his professional interactions.

Personal relationship with Matlala

Responding to questions from commissioners, he addressed issues related to his relationship with Matlala. And he stated that he was prepared to provide clarity where required.

Asked to elaborate on the nature of the relationship, Senona told the commission that he would respond honestly and to the best of his recollection.

“I met Mr Cat Matlala between 2018 and 2019 at a wedding in Pretoria. It was actually my wedding, chair. He was introduced to me as a businessman who is in the security business. And I liked him, so we exchanged numbers. He came with a relative that he was in a relationship with at the time,” he said.

The chairperson of the commission, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, asked what made Senona like Matlala.

“When he was introduced to me, chair, he displayed characteristics of a humble and respectful person. That is why I liked him,” he responded.

The commission asked for Senona to explain his wife’s relationship with Matlala.

“I cannot do that. My wife has got nothing to do with this, how she is related to anyone cannot be discussed here. Yes, they share the same surname, but I am not here to discuss if they are related or not,” he said.

He continued to say that after their meeting at the wedding, they would meet from time to time. And he would give advice to Matlala on his security business.

Political Killings Task Team

“Our relationship grew to a point where we would have conversations on WhatsApp. So when I saw the statement about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team [PKTT] I forwarded to him,” he explained.

Madlanga asked why he specifically sent it to Matlala.

“What made you think that Matlala would be interested in the disbandment of the PKTT,” he asked.

Senona said the letter was all over social media. He simply shared it with Matlala for current affairs purposes.

“Would you agree if I said to you that it is very strange for you to have shared the letter with Mr Matlala if you didn’t know that he has an interest in the disbandment of the PKTT?” asked Madlanga.

“I disagree with that because I didn’t have any knowledge of him having any interest in the PKTT,” Senona responded.

Additionally, Senona said he wanted to clear the air about working with Matlala.

“Mr Matlala started working with my son, Thato Senona. They worked on buying property together. However, nothing came out of that property venture between my son and Mr Matlala,” said Senona.

READ MORE: Witness tells commission how Senzo Mchunu extracted info on Sindiso Magaqa’s killers

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content