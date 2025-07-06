KZN head Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ‘rogue’ Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in his sights in crime fight

KwaZulu/Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi did not pull any punches when he addressed a press briefing on Sunday, chief of which he singled out Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering in critical police investigations.

According to Lieutenant-General Mkhwananzi, Minister Mchunu has allowed his associates – who are not in the employ of the SAPS, to also interfere in police work. One such associate, a Brown Mogotsi, sent him WhatsApp messages “regarding the allegations on the defeating the ends of justice matters which were publicised which involve the Department of Correctional Services at Empangeni in KwaZulu Natal”.

This is not the only foible Mogotsi is guilty of, said Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi. Mogotsi also sent the KZN police chief a screenshot of a presentation that was made on the 30th September 2024 titled “2024/2025 Division Crime Intelligence Policies”.

Minister Mchunu chopped and changed his stance on whether or not he knew Mogotsi, ultimately admitting that “this was his comrade from North West Province”.

Evidence has been found in the cellphone of the accused Mr Vusimuzi ‘CAT’ Matlala which shows the communication between Mr Brown and the Minister of Police Mr Senzo Mchunu, Mkhwnanzi revealed.

Political principal and his pals

The bulk of what he said, eliciting a frenzied reaction on social media, was damning.

Among other things, Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi stated that police investigations have unmasked the syndicate which involves politicians, law enforcement (SAPS, Metro Police & Correctional Services), prosecutors, the judiciary “controlled by drug cartel as well as business people”.

The Political Killings Task Team had been doing very well, according to the provincial police head. Until Mchunu intervened.

“On the 31st December 2024, the Minister of Police Mr Senzo Mchunu, issued a letter to disband the Political Killings Task Team and to suspend the filling of all vacancies within the Crime Intelligence.”

“In January, February, and April 2025 the Deputy National Commissioner Crime Detection Lt General Sibiya issued written instructions withdrawing all the case dockets from the Task Team to his office.”

No rogue cop or prominent figure was spared in Mkhwanazi’s address.

At the time of going to print, Lt General Sibiya was apparently issuing a response to Mkhwanazi.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content