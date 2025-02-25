KZN housing beneficiaries languish without title deeds

Only 27 017 title deeds have been delivered by the department of human settlements in KwaZulu-Natal since 1994.

The startling figures were revealed on Monday at a human settlements portfolio committee meeting.

The department’s backlog was 127 479, with 105 184 title deeds still pending delivery, according to the report that was presented during the committee meeting.

The DA has since complained that the statistics were excessively high and demanded that those responsible for this should be fired.

Call for skills and lifestyle audits

“The DA is calling for urgent skills and lifestyle audits within KwaZulu-Natal’s department of human settlements as a lack of service delivery continues to worsen, leaving thousands of residents without proper homes,” said Riona Gokool, the DA’s spokesperson on human settlements.

Additionally, Gokool noted that the department has little to show for its expenditures, even though it has used its entire yearly budget.

“Instead of ramping up delivery, it continues to set low targets and then applaud itself for barely meeting them.

“Earlier this year, the DA called for a comprehensive strategy to address stalled housing projects, improve oversight, and ensure accountability.

“The department must also take urgent steps to prevent corruption and wasteful expenditure,” she said.

Contrarily, the department stated that it was tackling the province’s backlog of title deeds, including through the title deeds restoration programme, which covers housing projects that were approved both before and after 1994.

Backlog to be cleared over five years

“The department is working with municipalities to restore security of tenure for rightful beneficiaries,” said the department.

“Social facilitators visit affected municipal areas to help beneficiaries provide information that will assist the department.

“The department is taking steps to ensure that people don’t wait too long for proof of ownership.”

In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the government would clear the backlog of title deeds for subsidised housing over the course of five years, transforming homes into assets for households.

“We will review land use, building, and other regulations to enable low-cost property development, including backyard housing,” Ramaphosa said.

The plan, he added, represented a fundamental rethink of how the state provides housing at scale while transforming cities into hubs of opportunity and growth.

