KZN man jailed for strangling his 2-year-old daughter to death

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday sentenced Siyabonga Wiseman Ndlovu, 34, to 22 years imprisonment for the murder of his two-year-old daughter and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

According to the police in KwaZulu-Natal, in April 2024, Ndlovu went to Bangibizo, in Umthwalume. There, he assaulted his then 40-year-old ex-girlfriend with a stick, causing grievous bodily harm.

The matter was reported at Hibberdene police station, where a case docket was registered.

Assaulted girlfriend, then fetched daughter from his ex

“In the same month, Ndlovu proceeded to his other ex-girlfriend who was with her current boyfriend. He demanded to see their two-year-old daughter and also threatened to take the child away.

“He then went to where the child was being looked after by her aunt. Ndlovu forcefully removed the child from the aunt and strangled her until she died,” said Lt Colonel Paul Magwaza.

Police further revealed that Ndlovu is the one who informed his ex-girlfriend [mother of his child] where she would find the body of their child.

“A murder docket was registered and the suspect was subsequently arrested. Thorough investigation was conducted, …and the matter was moved to Pietermaritzburg high court,” stated Magwaza.

Magwaza said the police have been relentless in seeking justice against men who abuse women and children. And this strengthened their resolve to investigate the matter.

Pleaded guilty to all charges

Ndlovu chose to enter a guilty plea to all of the charges against him. This after being presented with a thorough investigation and extensive proof in court.

“Ndlovu received two sentences that added up to 22 years. The Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced him to two years imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for his ex-girlfriend. He was also sentenced to a further 20 years imprisonment for the murder of his daughter.”

