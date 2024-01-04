KZN man killed in brawl over ‘Ukhozi FM song of the year’

Police in eBhokisini, eMpangeni in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of his friend. This after a 25-year-old man was killed during a quarrel over the Ukhozi FM song of the year (ingoma eyohlukanisa unyaka).

According to reports, the argument between two friends broke on Sunday, on New Year’s Eve. One friend took out a sharp object and stabbed the deceased.

The two were fans of maskandi music and artists

It is alleged that the two friends are die-hard fans of maskandi musicians Khuzani Mpungose and Mthandeni.

The fight allegedly happened at a local store in the evening.

On Thursday, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a 24-year-old man who is linked to the murder has been arrested.

Suspect arrested

“Police in Ntambanana have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed to death at Ebhokisini Area.”

The South African Traditional Music Achievements Awards (Satma) has expressed a deep concerned about the incident.

Keletso Dlamini, spokesperson for Satma, said they are going to engage their partner, the SABC and other stakeholders around the matter.

Awards rep slams incident

“We appeal to all traditional music lovers to stay away from the act of violence. We have been complaining for many years that traditional music was not taken serious. It was never part of this programme for years. Now that we are part of it, we start hearing news like this. It is very unfortunate,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini said no person deserves to die because of a song.

“After all, this is a game, no one is forced to participate. It comes out of love for traditional music, love is not supposed to kill anyone. Please let us spread positive news, message of love and stop swearing at each other.”

Winning artist ‘addresses nation’ on controversy, incident

Meanwhile, the winner of Ukhozi FM’s song of the year (ingoma eyohlukanisa unyaka) Khuzani Mpungose, has broken his silence. He told his fans on social media that he will be addressing the nation on Thursday evening.

Mpungose, called Indlamlenze by his fans, said he would be live on his social media platforms to address several issues. This is following an uproar over his radio contest victory.

In what he titled “Address to the Nation”, Khuzani said he would talk about the song of the year controversy, Ukhozi FM and his loyal supporters who are known for dressing in blue T-shirts or sweaters and track pants.

