KZN MEC wants more women involved in construction sector

Martin Meyer, the KwaZulu-Natal department of public works and infrastructure MEC, wants to level the playing field by ensuring that women are brought from the peripheries to play an important role in the construction sector.

According Meyer the plan will ensure that women are not treated as spectators in the field. which has over the years been male dominated.

“Previously it was unheard of that women would be involved in a sector such as construction. But today here we are, gathered in paving the way forward so that our women make inroads,” said Meyer.

Women in construction workshop

The department held a one-day women in construction workshop in Pietermaritzburg, the capital city of KZN. It was to deliberate on what immediate measures can be implemented to assist women-led emerging construction businesses.

“The truth of the matter is women are a foundation in any society. Without them life and any opportunities seize to exist. It is therefore important that we play our part. Both as a department and society, in ensuring that opportunity continues to exist,” said Meyer.

He noted that the construction industry is one of the least gender-inclusive sectors in the country. Recent statistics put the figure of women participating in the industry at less than 10%.

“This is particularly worrying. If one considers that according a report by Stats SA that says last year, in 2023, only 54,3% of women of working age were actively employed. So this means whether in construction or in the broader sense, women are still not participating in the country’s economy,” he explained.

Special budget for programme

The department has since set aside 30% of its annual budget for designation groups and their assistance. This under the Economic Empowerment Programme.

In the financial year 2023/2024 financial year 524 projects have been awarded to 419 women contractors/service providers. This to the value of R455-million. In the current 2024/2025 financial year, 64 projects have gone to 51 women contractors at a total value of R26-million.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content