KZN MEC willing to leave cabinet post if MK Party removes premier

One of the prominent MECs in the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity (GPU) has said he is ready to vacate his position should the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) succeed in its vote of no confidence against premier Thamsanqa Ntuli.

Martin Meyer, the MEC from the DA who is credited for stabilising the once troubled department of public works and infrastructure, made the undertaking in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Not fazed by looming motion against premier

He said some people have asked him if he is worried about the looming removal. And his answer was “no”.

Meyer lampooned the MK Party. He called it a “party of breakers” and anti-constitutionalists who are struggling to correctly file the motion.

Nonetheless, he said if they succeed in their latest attempt, he will walk away proud that he diligently did his job.

“People have asked if I’m worried. Here is my truth: every morning I get up, walk my dogs if time allows, and go to work. My team and I give everything we have to serve the people of our province. Each day we dismantle corrupt structures while building real, brick-and-mortar infrastructure — what our communities actually need. I go to bed tired, but knowing I did my best to honour my oath.

“I make mistakes. And I don’t always get everything right. But my head remains high. If 41 of the 80 members of the Legislature decide to remove the government, then so be it. I will walk out of office with my head held high. Proud of what we have achieved in just a year and a half,” he wrote.

Only worried about good governance disrupted

He, however, said he is worried if the MK Party takes over the province, as the party is unstable. While the DA is stable and has clear policies.

“But I fear for my beloved province if the MKP takes control of [the] government. They reject the Constitution, they offer no clear policies or plans. They do not uphold the rule of law. Their internal instability is worse than any coalition,” he said.

“With the DA in government, you have a party that: upholds and defends the constitution. [It] has a track record of clean governance, has clear policies, plans, and values.”

It is not yet clear when the motion will be debated and voted on. The MK Party has 37 seats out of 80, and it needs 41 votes to oust the current government.

Ntuli has labelled the vote of confidence against him as “sour grapes”. He has also stressed that it is not going to succeed.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content