KZN municipal report reveals political killings toll

An “in-committee” report from the ANC-run KwaDukuza local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has revealed how the entity is buckling under the financial pressure of trying to protect councillors from political killings.

The report from the municipality’s community safety department lays bare how it has tried, with limited resources, to ensure that councillors and officials are kept safe from harm.

The exact cost of the municipality’s security detail of over 100 bodyguards will be tabled at the next council meeting.

The meeting that discussed the report was held on Thursday, September 25.

The report lamented that the SAPS, at times, delays conducting threat analyses for councillors, forcing the municipal manager and the speaker to create interim plans for those under threat.

It further divulges that some councillors have their homes guarded by four security guards around-the-clock and some are accompanied by four bodyguards each.

“The municipality has provided security guards to councillor’s (sic) homes, after different incidences (sic) have taken place.

“This security has been provided through an existing contract with our current security provider,” further reads the report.

It then shows that some councillors have been using this security service since they took office. One councillor had two guards at his home during the day, two at night, and another two to travel with him on official duties.

For security reasons, the councillors who are being guarded cannot be named.

The municipality is not only providing security to councillors but is also protecting employees who receive threats.

It also maintains a safe house where some councillors are kept for their protection.

“The house has been occupied by councillor Jetro Banda since November 2021, after he was attacked while on a campaign trail.

“KwaDukuza municipality has provided security to few officials who have provided evidence or even threaten (sic) within our premisses (sic).

“The municipal manager, in certain circumstances, has allowed officials to work from home or change offices, when they are under threat of physical harm,” further reads the report.

According to the same report, the current municipal manager, Nhlanhla Mdakane, is receiving round-the-clock protection after threats from taxi owners and others.

“The municipal manager has faced several threats and attempts to harm him during his tenure.”

The report detailed an instance when taxi association protesters “entered the municipal offices looking for the mayor and the municipal manager.

“Based on the previous incident, where a municipal manager (Nathi Mthembu) was killed, [it was] resolved that the municipal manager must be provided with a security detail.”

The spokesperson for the municipality, Sifiso Zulu, said the matter is still being discussed.

“The issues you have raised are still under consideration by the council. It will be proper to allow the council to consider the issues before it and come to a determination. The meeting of the council will be held next week, and these matters will be on the agenda for consideration,” Zulu said.