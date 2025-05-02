KZN municipal boss Zuzi Mbhele faces suspension over graft claims

A senior executive manager in the corruption-prone Greater Kokstad local municipality in southern KwaZulu-Natal is facing the axe after she was fingered in suspected corruption.

Zuziwe Mbhele, the executive manager for corporate services, one of the key positions in the local government sphere, is facing three allegations of wrongdoing, which have warranted a probe.

Unauthorised payment for tender

Among the accusations levelled against her is that she made an unauthorised payment to a company that was awarded a tender last year.

“Following the special council meeting on Tuesday, 29th of April 2025, you are kindly advised as follows: 1) That a report on the identified financial irregularities was discussed, whereupon Council resolved to place your good self on a precautionary suspension with full remuneration. This is pending a full investigation by the Municipal Disciplinary Board (MDB). And these are: Unauthorised [payment] to a service provider irregularly appointed for the 2024 Staff Excellence Awards.

“Irregular provision of temporary accommodation to the Manager: Supply Chain Management. And …(c) Unauthorised advertisement of unfunded posts,” reads the letter that was served to Mbhele and obtained by Sunday World.

Placed on precautionary suspension

She has since been given until Wednesday next week (May 7 2025) to state reasons why she should not be placed on precautionary suspension.

“You are kindly requested to submit, withing (sic) seven (7) calendar days from the date of this letter, a written response stating the reasons why you believe you should not be placed on precautionary suspension whilst the investigation is underway,” Mbhele was further told in the letter.

The municipality confirmed that there are allegations of wrongdoing faced by Mbhele. But it denied that her mooted suspension has to do with factional battles within the ANC in the Harry Gwala region. This is the region the municipality falls under.

“The Greater Kokstad Municipality’s Council has an inalienable obligation, duty and responsibility to hold senior managers to account on their actions… Holding senior managers and any other official of the municipality accountable has nothing to do with party politics. …Government officials are presumed to be apolitical, especially when executing their administrative duties,” the municipality said in response to Sunday World.

