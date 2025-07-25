‘KZN municipality dished out lucrative soccer tender to ex-staff’

Zwakele Mncwango, ActionSA’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, has formally requested that the head of the city integrity and investigations unit (CIIU), Jimmy Ngcobo, probe the awarding of a tender related to the Nedbank Cup Final public viewing event.

In May, Mncwango raised concerns after uncovering that a previously undisclosed company had received approximately R3.6-million to establish public viewing areas (PVAs) for the Nedbank Cup Final.

R3.6m tender awarded

The event, which attracted multitudes, was held on May 10 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. It saw Kaizer Chiefs defeat arch rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1.

The PVAs were set up at Albert Park and along the Durban Beachfront.

At the time, the eThekwini Municipality declined to reveal the name of the service provider. It cited “security reasons”.

Mncwango rejected this justification. He alleged that the tender process lacked transparency and may not have followed proper procedures. And he called for full disclosure and accountability.

On Friday, July 25, Mncwango publicly identified the company as Mabanye Sports Consultants. The company is owned by Lebo Benya.

He also submitted a formal request to Ngcobo urging an investigation into the matter.

The letter reads in part: “We are writing to request an investigation into the awarding of a tender to Mabanye Sports Consultant for the provision of equipment and services for the Nedbank Cup Final viewing event at the Fan Park.

Company founder is former staff member

“It is alleged that the founder of Mabanye Sports Consultant used to work for the city. Specifically in the Parks and Recreation department, which is the same department that awarded the tender.

“This alleged connection raises serious concerns about the transparency and fairness of the procurement process.

“According to the finance committee agenda of July, Mabanye Sports Consultant was awarded a tender worth R3.6-million without following standard supply chain management procedures.

“The report mentions that Section 36 was used to justify the procurement process. But it does not specify which part of Section 36 was applied.”

He stated that, considering the large sum of money involved and the apparent lack of transparency in the procurement process, it is crucial for the municipality to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

ActionSA demands probe

“We previously wrote to the city manager on May 5, 2025, using Rule 27(3) of the eThekwini Municipality’s Rules of Order, requesting information about the tender.

“The questions and responses are attached. However, the city manager refused to disclose the name of the company awarded the tender in his response. We believe that once an award has been made, this information should be publicly available. And there is no need to hide it,” said Mncwango.

He told Sunday World that the matter represents a serious irregularity. And that the public has a right to know how their money is being spent, with full accountability required.

“We want clarity on whether proper tender procedures were followed. We strongly believe the process may have been deliberately manipulated to benefit certain individuals. I expect a response within the next month,” said Mncwango.

Both Benya and the eThekwini Municipality were approached for comment. They had not responded by the time of publishing. Their comments will be included in the story when they respond.

