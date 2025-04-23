KZN municipality pays R173k monthly for mayor’s home security

The ANC-run KwaDukuza local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is embroiled in a fresh scandal after leaked invoices show that it pays R173 068.61 every month to a controversial Durban-based security company to guard the home of its equally controversial mayor.

Pro-Secure is contracted to guard Ali Ngidi’s home in the Nkobongo township outside KwaDukuza.

Ten security personnel guard the home 24/7

According to the leaked invoice, the security companies provide 10 security guards to guard the home 24/7. Five of the armed guards work during the day and the other five work during the night.

That excludes the other five bodyguards from another security company who walk around with the mayor wherever he goes. The company named CPO charges R35 000 every month for each security provided. This means every month, the municipality pays R175 000 (excluding VAT) to CPO to guard the mayor.

In total, Ngidi has around 15 bodyguards who are assigned to guard him. And they are paid for by the municipality that has been rocked by allegations of corruption in the past few months.

According to the invoice, Pro Secure charges R18 677 53 for each security guard provided. Also for the guard who is always on standby to relieve those on leave.

Spokesperson gives reasons

The municipality’s spokesperson, Nokulunga Mashabane, explained the situation. She said that the company that renders security services was appointed through a competitive bidding process.

“The decision to deploy security personnel at the mayor’s residence was taken after a number of security threats that were observed. Some of these threats have resulted in cases being opened at the local police station. There are other councillors whose security situation demands that they have the same arrangement in their places of residence. Those bills are paid from the same account,” she said.

No further details and confirmation given

However, she refused to disclose the number of bodyguards Ngidi has.

“Please note that it is not our practice to discuss security details (total no. of guards) of political principals to the public for their safety reasons.”

