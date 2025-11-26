KZN parliament visit reveals dire state of province’s hospitals ahead of festive season

A recent oversight visit by the portfolio committee on health matters in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature has revealed the dire straits of crucial hospitals along the busy N2 corridor, with Ngwelezane and Stanger hospitals facing a radiology crisis, while the provincial emergency medical services (EMS) were found to be lacking basic resources required to serve patients.

The findings were revealed in the provincial legislature on Tuesday in Pietermaritzburg by Dr Imran Keeka, spokesperson for the DA on health matters who is also serving in the health portfolio committee.

In a motion in the legislature, Keeka revealed that they found that radiology equipment (which is used for scans, ultrasound, x-ray, and others) in two hospitals along the corridor is not working.

Radiology equipment not working

“Noting that recent oversight visits to N2 corridor facilities revealed serious dysfunction in radiology equipment at two hospitals, persistent shortage of bandages, splints and other disposable in eThekwini’s EMS for a second consecutive year, dysfunctional ventilators, and cancelled theatre slates at Stanger,” he revealed.

He also revealed that while the situation in the wards was dire. One hospital CEO tried to mislead the delegation by presenting a perfect picture when that was not the case.

“And a CEO who presented a picture-perfect boardroom presentation facility while ignoring widespread dysfunction found by us, warranting disciplinary action for fecklessness,” Keeka said at the legislature.

Empangeni, Stanger hardest hit

He stressed that there should be interventions in Ngwelezane and Stanger. This as the festive season, which tends to keep hospitals busy, is fast approaching.

“The MEC (Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi) and the acting HoD must urgently intervene at Ngwelezane (in Empangeni) and Stanger (General Gizenga Mpanza hospital) to prevent ill-preparedness for the festive season casualty influx.”

On a positive note, Keeka said they found that Dr Pixely Isaka ka Seme hospital in Bridge City in KwaMashu in the north of Durban is well run.

“By contrast, Dr Pixley remains a well-run, modern model despite not being fully commissioned,” Keeka added.

