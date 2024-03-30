KZN pedestrian Killed, as Easter weekend road carnage rises

As official Easter weekend statistics continue to be calculated following the horror bus crash that claimed 45 lives in Limpopo on Thursday, more road users across the country continue to suffer injuries, fatalities as well as victims of crimes such as attempted hijackings.

South Africa’s road safety campaign agency, AriveAlive has reported a series of accidents countrywide since the beginning of the Easter weekend.

Pedestrian killed in Verulam, KZN

A pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a light motor vehicle on the R102 in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal late Friday.

The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) operations centre received a call for assistance at approximately 3.45pm. Reaction Offices and RUSA Paramedics were immediately dispatched. On arrival the pedestrian wound found to have suffered life threatening injuries. Paramedics stabilised the man and rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

According to the driver of a silver Hyundai i10, he was travelling on the northbound lane of the R102 between Canelands and Verulam. That was when pedestrian suddenly fled into his path of travel, and was struck.

The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Thee killed in a collision on the N1/Main Road, Paarl

Emergency services responded to the scene of a collision on the N1/Main Road, Paarl.

Two vehicles were involved. Six patients were treated for minor to moderate injuries. Sadly, three people died in the accident.

Attempted Hijacking on the N2 just outside of Humansdorp

Yesterday afternoon, the Rapid Emergency Medical Service (REMS) medical received a call regarding a attempted Hijacking on the N2 just outside of Humansdorp.

On arrival REMS Paramedics found a vehicle in the middle of the left lane with a blood trail across the vehicle. A male patient was found in critical condition, lying next to the road some distance from the vehicle. The patient sustained a critical wound over the left side of his neck. A major artery was severed and the patient had sustained several defensive wounds on his arms and hands during the assault.

REMS Paramedics worked tiredly to stabilise the patient and applied the SEAL Hemostatic Wound Spray to stop the bleeding. Haemostatic agents was developed to assist in combat when soldiers sustained major injuries that resulted in fatalities due to blood loss. REMS is one of a few ambulance services that carry these products. In situations like these, these products are invaluable.

Victim picked up a hitch hiker

The patient was allegedly the driver of the vehicle previously mentioned. He was travelling towards Port Elizabeth when he assisted a hitch hiker with a travel opportunity. Unfortunately the encounter that turned into the gruesome attack.

A passerby stopped and assisted the victim to call for help.

Adult and two children killed in N14 crash in Rooihuiskraal

On Friday, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on the N14. The accident happened in the vicinity of Rooihuiskraal, near Centurion, Gauteng.

On arrival on scene a light delivery vehicle was found to have left the roadway, overturning several times before smashing into a wall.

Two occupants of the vehicle, an adult male and female, were found to have sustained moderate injuries. They were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

During the crash, three people who were seated in the cargo area were ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

An adult female, a male child aged bout 7 years and a female aged about 1-year-old, were all declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

The incident and the events preceding it will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation.

