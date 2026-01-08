KZN premier backs provincial top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for second term

KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has formally endorsed a second term for provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, signalling strong political support for the continuation of his leadership.

The endorsement follows a meeting between Ntuli and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, where discussions focused on the future of Mkhwanazi, whose current term expires on March 30, 2026.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the KZN provincial government said Ntuli had expressed “firm confidence in the leadership, professionalism, and ethical standards demonstrated by Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi throughout his tenure”.

“The commissioner’s role has been pivotal in addressing KwaZulu-Natal’s high crime rates, including political killings and extortion,” Ntuli said.

“I have consistently maintained that there is no basis not to recommend a police officer of the calibre of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to continue with the work he is doing.”

The provincial government emphasised that stable leadership within the police was critical to safety, stability, and socioeconomic development in a province long plagued by organised crime, political violence, and extortion rackets.

Hands-on leadership style

In terms of Section 207(3) of the constitution, the national police commissioner is required, subject to the concurrence of the provincial executive, to appoint a provincial commissioner for each province.

Mkhwanazi, a career police officer, has built a reputation for a decisive, hands-on leadership style and for driving intelligence-led operations targeting serious and violent crime.

Under his command, KZN police intensified their focus on infamous political killings, organised crime networks, and extortion syndicates that have historically undermined stability in the province.

His tenure has also placed him firmly in the national spotlight following his July 6 press conference, during which he publicly spoke about corruption and attempts to improperly influence policing.

That intervention later resulted in the establishment of a commission of inquiry and a parliamentary ad hoc committee to investigate claims of interference within law-enforcement structures.

The provincial government said Ntuli believed continuity in leadership was essential to consolidating recent gains, particularly as the country approaches the next local government elections that heighten political tensions.

