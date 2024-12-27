KZN Premier concerned over spike in violent festive season crimes

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has expressed deep concern over the increase in fatal violent crimes reported in the province during the festive season.

In the early hours of Wednesday, December 26, three men, aged between 26 and 36, were shot and killed execution-style in the KwaMpondo area of Dabhazi, Nongoma, in the Zululand District Municipality.

Reports suggest that the deceased had one gunshot wound in the head each.

“We appeal to community members to assist law enforcement with information that could lead to the apprehension of whoever is responsible for this heinous crime.

“Law enforcement cannot win the war against crime without the active participation of community members,” said Ntuli.

In another incident a woman was stabbed multiple times by her partner in the early hours of Thursday. The incident happened in the Amahlongwa area in Umkomazi, according to police.

Swift police action led to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Appeal to men to protect women

“We are concerned about this blatant disregard for human life we are witnessing along the South Coast of the province. This is a call for concern. Such crimes point to a deep moral decay in our society. We must appeal to all men to protect our women at all costs,” said Ntuli.

He emphasised that the provincial government, law enforcement, traditional leadership, and various stakeholders are working diligently to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Ntuli believes that men have the responsibility to respect and protect the dignity and right to life of all women.

Safety awareness campaign

Yesterday, Ntuli, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba, Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Acting Head of the Department of Community Safety and Liaison Nkosenye Zulu led a safety awareness campaign and walk.

The event began at uShaka Marine World and concluded at Suncoast Casino.

The walk was designed to enhance safety measures during the festive season. This allowed the Premier to engage directly with holidaymakers, beachgoers, community members, and businesspeople.

It also highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and holidaymakers.

SAnews.gov.za

