KZN premier heartbroken as young pilot’s life cut short during training

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has conveyed his heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of 24-year-old pilot student Leeche’ Manuel, who lost his life during a flight training exercise in Johannesburg.

Manuel, originally from eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal, died in a plane crash on Thursday, February 19, while undertaking advanced flight training in Johannesburg.

At the time of the accident, Manuel was in the final stages of completing his instructor rating and was conducting a routine practice flight with his instructor. Both Manuel and the instructor sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

“We are devastated by this unimaginable loss. Leeche’ was not merely a bursary recipient; he was a shining example of the talent, discipline and determination that our province seeks to nurture. Being on the verge of qualifying as a flight instructor is a testament to his commitment and hard work,” said Ntuli.

“On behalf of the provincial government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal, I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the broader aviation school community,” Ntuli said in a statement.

Bursary recipient

Manuel was awarded a comprehensive bursary by the Office of the Premier to pursue his Commercial Pilot Licence and Instructor Rating. His training journey began in Pietermaritzburg, continued in Richards Bay, and finally Johannesburg, where he was completing the specialised aircraft training required for his final assessments.

The premier has directed the bursary unit to provide all necessary support to the Manuel family during this difficult period. An official from the Office of the Premier will be dispatched to engage directly with the family to convey the Premier’s personal condolences and assist with immediate arrangements.

“This tragedy serves as a painful reminder of the risks that young people undertake in pursuit of their dreams and in their efforts to contribute meaningfully to our country. We are awaiting a full report on the technical causes of the accident.

“However, I wish to assure the family and our communities that this devastating loss will not deter us from our mission. The struggle for the empowerment of our youth continues. We will honour Leeche’s memory by remaining steadfast and unwavering in our commitment to opening doors of opportunity for young people,” the Premier said. – SAnews.gov.za

