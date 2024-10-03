KZN premier slams bridge attack that left woman dead

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has condemned the brutal bridge attack that claimed the life of a Pietermaritzburg woman.

Madhumathie Bunwarie, 62, was killed on Sunday when a car battery was thrown from a bridge and struck the car she was travelling in on the N3 near the Pavilion Shopping Centre.

The battery reportedly crashed through the windscreen, hitting Bunwarie on the head.

At the time of the incident, Bunwarie and her family were returning to Pietermaritzburg after attending a funeral in Durban.

“This appalling act of mischief and criminal recklessness has not only robbed a family of a beloved mother, but it has shaken the entire KwaZulu-Natal community,” said Ntuli.

“We cannot and will not tolerate such inhumane and cowardly behaviour that brings untold pain and trauma to innocent people.”

Ntuli extended his condolences to the Bunwarie family and loved ones.

“No words can ease the grief they are feeling, but as a province, we mourn with them and promise to act,” Ntuli said.

He called on law-enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the individuals responsible for the heinous act.

The premier further stressed the need for justice, not only for Bunwarie but for all victims of violence and reckless criminality.

Police visibility

“I have instructed the department of community safety and liaison to work closely with the South African Police Service to increase police visibility and patrols in high-risk areas, particularly near bridges along major highways.

“We must ensure that incidents like this are prevented at all costs. The safety of our people is non-negotiable.

“Additional security measures, including the installation of surveillance cameras and heightened monitoring of bridges, will be explored urgently to deter such cowardly acts of violence.”

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement without delay.

Said the premier: “Together, as a community, we must stand united against those who seek to disrupt the peace and security of our province.

“May Mrs Bunwarie rest in peace, and may her family find strength in this time of mourning.

“Let this tragic incident serve as a solemn reminder of the importance of compassion, responsibility, and collective vigilance.” – SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content