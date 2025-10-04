KZN premier to release all ‘ANC-withheld’ forensic reports this month

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal has made a public undertaking that all previously withheld forensics reports that were compiled by the previous ANC administrations but never made public, will be released.

Thamsanqa Ntuli, the leader of the government of provincial unity (GPU), made this undertaking on Friday in Durban where he announced a probe into the medi-logico claims in the provincial department of health.

He also announced the mooted suspension of Siboniso Mbhele as the head of the provincial department of transport.

“After several investigations into allegations of maladministration, fraud, and corruption, I have decided to dedicate the month of October to reporting back to the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

To be released each week

“From today until the end of this month, each week we will release findings from forensic investigations that have been undertaken.

“Our approach in these investigations has been straightforward and principled. Although many of these matters originate from previous administrations, we cannot and will not ignore them. As a government that is accountable to the people, we are determined to confront wrongdoing wherever it is found,” Ntuli said on the investigations.

He said Mbhele’s mooted suspension was triggered by reports of epic corruption under his watch.

“Mr. Mbhele will be placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect. Pending the outcome of investigations. Secondly, the acting head of department, Ms. S. Ngubo, will be directed to withdraw all financial delegations of authority. And he will personally manage all payments to service providers.

“Payments to any party implicated in wrongdoing will be withheld where prima facie evidence exists. Thirdly, I will be engaging the Special Investigating Unit to provide immediate support. And I will also request the President to issue a proclamation empowering the SIU to conduct a full investigation into these allegations,” Ntuli said. He added that he has directed the MEC for Transport, Siboniso Duma, to open a case with the police.

Prima facie evidence of irregularities

Regarding the medico legals claims, Ntuli said the he is in receipt of two confidential investigation reports instituted by the Department of Health. They are dated June 20 and August 12 2025. These uncovered prima facie evidence of widespread irregularities involving several law firms. The firms represented claimants in litigation against the Department between 2018 and 2021.

The preliminary findings suggest that large sums of money intended to support vulnerable claimants, particularly disabled children, were misappropriated.

Among the findings are failure to transfer funds into court-ordered trust accounts. Also unauthorised investment of claimant funds and lack of transparency in legal fees and contingency agreements. Also continued reliance on public health services despite settlements covering future medical costs. And poor living conditions of beneficiaries despite substantial pay-outs.

“In the interest of accountability and justice, I have authorised the referral of this matter to the SIU. The SIU, already mandated by Proclamation R74 of 2022 to investigate similar cases in national and provincial health departments, will incorporate these reports into its ongoing work.

“Furthermore, I have directed the Chief Director of State Law Advisory Services to engage directly with the SIU’s KwaZulu-Natal management to ensure this investigation is pursued swiftly and thoroughly,” Ntuli added.

Whistle-blower protection

Ntuli also made an undertaking that under his watch, no whistle-blower will be prosecuted for reporting corruption. He was referring to the issue of Chief Financial Officer at the Department of Arts and Culture, Zinhle Buthelezi. She is allegedly being purged by the department on the false claims. Among these is that she leaked a report on corruption during the construction of sports combos across the province.

“This matter has been reported to myself. I also understand that it has also been reported to the Public Protector, a step which we fully support. As a matter of principle, we support whistle-blowers as part of social accountability. We in fact encourage people to report any wrongdoing they may come across in any corner.”

