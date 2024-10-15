KZN public works stops R900m gravy train linked to officials

- Advertisement -

Property owners often linked to politicians and their families have been given a red card by the KwaZulu-Natal department of public works and infrastructure.

The drastic measure was announced by Martin Meyer, the MEC for public works and infrastructure. This he did during his department’s official unveiling of the state-owned building in KwaDukuza, north coast of the province on Tuesday. The building, which was constructed at a whooping R63-million cost, comprises of 32 offices, among others. The property will house officials of the department of education.

Terminating lease contracts, moving staff into state-owned buildings

“We are serious about cutting down on the annual lease, which over the years has ballooned to over R900-million. Where applicable, we are terminating lease contracts and moving staff into department-owned buildings,” said Meyer.

Meyer explained that over the years the provincial department had been forced to pay millions in exorbitant rental leases to private property owners. He also revealed that KZN government pays a staggering R900-million in renting office spaces for various departments. In the process, lining the pockets of private property owners.

“This process began with the ongoing audit on all buildings and land parcels owned by the KZN public works and infrastructure. To date it has a combined value of around

R20-billion,” he said.

Empowerment of unskilled labour

The department also announced the empowering of unskilled labour. This refers to those who are often recruited into construction projects. It is done through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

“We can no longer allow a situation where EPWP workers are recruited into projects, but they do not gain any skill. By the time the project is completed they should have gained a certain skill. Such as bricklaying, plumbing, tiling and electrical wiring. This is true empowerment and restoring back dignity,” said Meyer.

The department is also working on fine-tuning policy. This will make it easier to redlist contractors who abandon projects despite having been paid.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content