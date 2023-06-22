KZN spent only R2.8m of R5.8m flood relief fund

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has revealed that KwaZulu-Natal has only spent R251-million out of the R5.8-billion allocated to respond to the aftermath of the catastrophic floods which befell the province in 2022.

The report was part two covering the spending of disaster relief funding following the April human disaster which killed scores of people. Recently, eThekwini Metro had to send back more than R300-million to the National Treasury after it failed to spend its conditional grants in the stipulated time.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday said the provincial government should explain itself on what had led to the undesirable situation.

“The disgraceful figure is a shocking indictment on what is clearly an incompetent Taliban-run ANC government in KwaZulu-Natal. The money was supposed to help the many people in our province who were left with nothing as a result of this natural disaster. Yet, the vast majority remains unspent after more than a year,” said the DA in a statement.

The party added: “When the relief funding was first allocated, the DA called for real-time audits from the AG. Clearly this has taken place. It shows that when ‘big brother’ is watching, siphoning of funds cannot take place and there is under-expenditure.”

