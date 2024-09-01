KZN sport sector feels wrath of mafias

The notorious construction mafia has been fingered as one of the factors in the failure of the City of Umhlathuze to complete on time the refurbishment of a sports complex earmarked for PSL matches.

KwaZulu-Natal has been the hotbed of the construction mafias, who disrupt construction projects, demanding a stake. The groups are often well organised and armed to the teeth.

The IFP-led Umhlathuze local council announced it had forked out R200-million to revamp the Umhlathuze sports complex in Richard’s Bay on the north coast, into PSL standard three years ago.

Local mayor Xolani Ngwezi, with much fanfare, said the pitch would be ready to be used by local football outfit Richards Bay FC during the 2022/23 season.

But two PSL seasons have come and gone and the Natal Rich Boyz are still forced to put up with the punishing and hefty travel and accommodation costs of playing their home matches in Durban, depriving the outfit of a home advantage.

In 2022, Ngwezi said they were keeping the PSL updated on developments and their plan was to ensure that the first home matches of Richards Bay FC were played at the stadium.

Ngwezi this week changed tune. He was at pains to explain why the pitch completion was delayed for two years. He blamed notorious construction mafias of having interrupted the project.

“We can assure you that the stadium will be completed in the next three months. The project encountered unprecedented delays due to construction mafias demanding subcontract work, rain and others factors,” he said.

He said the so-called construction mafia frequently stormed the construction site.

Locals from the nearby rural towns of Eshowe, Empangeni, Nongoma, Mandeni, Stanger and others had high hopes of seeing PSL stars right in their own backyard.

An insider in the municipality told Sunday World that the main reason for the delay was because funds had dried up, a claim denied by the municipality.

The last time Umhlathuze Sports Complex hosted PSL matches was during the time of the now-defunct Thanda Royal Zulu who later sold their status to AmaZulu FC.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content