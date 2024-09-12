KZN to record tender presentations, job interviews to fight graft

It will no longer be a walk in the park for tenderpreneurs who for years have been raking in millions of rands from the KwaZulu-Natal government tenders awarded through the back door.

The department of public works and infrastructure has wasted no time introducing the sweeping changes.

At the heart of the plan is to ensure that all deserving companies are considered for state contracts.

Previously, there has been an outcry that companies linked to families of politicians, departmental senior staffers, their spouses and cronies were favoured for lucrative government tenders.

The changes also include those shortlisted for job interviews in various government departments.

New stringent and transparent processes

“Under the latest directive from MEC Martin Meyer, the department will now conduct visual and audio recordings of all staff interviews. This includes… supply chain management committee meetings,” said departmental spokesman Steve Bhengu.

Bhengu further explained that all new appointments and tenders will now be subjected to strict oversight. This will be done through recorded interviews and bid processes.

“MEC Meyer has made it clear that any appointment or bid that does not undergo this process will be declared null and void,” he said.

The plan, according to the department, forms part of the broader initiative. This is to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in all tender and recruitment decisions.

Measures will rekindle the culture of fairness

“By implementing these measures, we aim to eradicate claims of unfairness and bias. These have historically disrupted projects. It is also meant to reshape the image of the KZN department of public works and infrastructure. To turn it into one of openness and integrity,” Bhengu explained.

The department believes the drastic measures will rekindle the culture of fairness in the recruitment process. It will also ensure that deserving people and skilled people are hired.

“For years, government hiring processes have been tainted by allegations of nepotism and corruption. Also of insider trading, resulting in a loss of public trust. Similarly, awarding government tenders has been conducted behind closed doors. These were often shielded from scrutiny,” the department noted.

It said such malpractice has often led to complaints of rigged processes and legal challenges.

“As the government of provincial unity, we are committed to restoring the trust,” it said.

