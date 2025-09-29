KZN water board fires “politically connected” board member for alleged corruption

The Umngeni-Uthukela Water Board in KwaZulu-Natal has sacked the “politically connected” Khanyisani Shandu as the chairperson of Umngeni Water Services (UWS), one of its key business subsidiaries.

Shandu was sacked after an ongoing forensic investigation found prima facie evidence of corruption against him.

The controversial Shandu, who is alleged to have political ties to the ANC, was appointed to the position when Senzo Mchunu was the minister for water and sanitation.

A few months into office, allegations of corruption started swirling around him, prompting whistleblowers to write to several law enforcement agencies to step in and probe him.

Shandu was also alleged to have interfered in purely operational matters of the entity, leaving executive staff dumbfounded.

The allegations gained traction when Shandu allegedly started coming to the office everyday and giving instructions directly to the staff.

“The decision to remove him was taken after it was found that he is involved in acts of corruption within the entity,” a source told Sunday World.

Internal memorandum

Prior to joining the UWS, Shandu briefly chaired the Trade and Investment KwaZulu-Natal after the passing of former MEC Ina Cronje.

An internal memo informed the staff of his sacking at the UWS.

“This memorandum serves to inform all staff members of a recent change in the governance structure of the Umngeni Water Services board.

“The board of Umngeni-Uthukela Water has resolved to replace Mr Khanyisani Shandu as the chairperson of the UWS board with effect from 23 September 2025,” reads the memo.

The same memo informed the staff that Advocate Lavan Gopaul had replaced Shandu.

“The board further approved the appointment of Advocate Lavan Gopaul as the new chairperson of the UWS board, effective 23 September 2025.

“Staff members are kindly requested to take note of this change, which is effective immediately, and to extend their full cooperation and support Advocate Lavan Gopaul in the execution of his responsibilities,” further reads the memo.

Ordinary board member

The spokesperson of the Umngeni-Uthukela Water Board, Siyabonga Maphumulo, confirmed that Shandu has been axed, but he will remain as an ordinary board member.

“The board of uMngeni-uThukela Water has carefully considered the findings of an ongoing forensic investigation report. Based on the fiduciary risks highlighted, the board resolved to remove Mr Shandu from the UWS board.

“He will, however, remain a member of the board pending the conclusion of an investigation currently being undertaken by the minister of water and sanitation.

“As the investigation by the minister of water and sanitation is still ongoing, we are not in a position to divulge further details at this stage,” Maphumulo said.

