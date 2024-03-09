KZN’s rural businesses are growing the province’s tourism sector

Sustainable rural tourism can play a vital role in supporting socio-economic development and poverty reduction. The sector has the potential to to be the key driver of economic growth in the country.

Winile Mntungwa, deputy head of Durban Tourism, said they are building a strong and positive narrative about the city. She was speaking at the Durban Tourism national media engagement. Last Saturday was the end of the three-day event, which started on Thursday.

Mntungwa took members of the media to different tourist destinations around Durban, including townships and rural areas. The experience was to showcase all the hidden gems for tourist attraction in Durban.

The media engagement conclusion was held at yet another tourist favourite, the Octavia Boutique Hotel. It’s located in Inanda, eTafuleni, and owned by Dalo Nala and his wife Phumzile Nala.

Durban remains tourist favourite despite challenges

Mntungwa said hidden gems located in both the rural and townships demonstrate that Durban has so much to offer, regardless of the floods, covid-19, July unrests, and infrastructure issues.

“As we promote the fun season towards the Durban July, is more than just an event. It is about the sustainable economic development that the city is doing. The Octavia Boutique hotel is one of our products that is in one of our programmes.

“The programme is called the Durban Tourism Business Awards. [It won] in the exceptional category, because of the investment they have opted in. To flourish and promote the rural part of our city,” said Mntungwa.

Award-winning venue has a special name

The Octavia hotel, named after Dalo’s mother, is elegantly designed. It is a tranquil destination with views of the Inanda Dam.

Speaking to Sunday World Phumzile Nala said the government has assisted the establishment’s with economic growth. This it did by bringing functions and conferences to the venue.

Phumzile said starting a business just after the pandemic was challenging. However, she believes that the renewal of the economy is necessary.

Initially, when Phumzile’s husband bought the site, he had told her they were going to build their home.

“We have been open for two years now, the inspiration was the location. The beauty that we had seen in the place. We are nestled in between two dams. One side being the Inanda Dam and the other the Hazelmere Dam and the sugar cane fields,” said Phumzile.

Gem in a tranquil rural area

She shared that they wanted to create an establishment where people could either come for a dining experience or stay over. They could also host a wedding in this tranquil rural area where there is little development and big city disruptions.

“People come for different things here. The target market varies, but it is mostly the discerning consumers who want things that are of quality and more niche. We have a helipad where guests can come here with [a helicopter or private jet]. Also on offer are one-hour [boat] rides to see the dam.”

