Lab practical session leaves 31 Pharmacy students hospitalised

A group of medical sciences students found themselves being the subject of a medical emergency when they ended up in hospital following a laboratory experiment.

The students were at the laboratory as part of the practicals for their studies.

Complained of eyesight problems

About 31 third year Bachelor of Pharmacy students from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria’s Garankuwa ended up in hospital with eyesight problems.

They had just finished their laboratory practical session at the university on Thursday afternoon.

According to the university’s registrar, Dr Jefferey Mabelebele, the students are receiving medical attention and treatment at two hospitals. These are the Tshwane District Hospital and Pretoria West Hospital.

“Of the 31 students, 10 were admitted by the Tshwane District Hospital, and 21 are at Pretoria West Hospital (Folateng),” said Mabelebele.

Laboratory closed for investigations

Mabelebele said the laboratory has been closed with immediate effect for investigations. All academic activities for these students have been suspended.

“After consultation with the school leadership, management has closed the laboratory in question with immediate effect. This is to allow the investigation to determine the cause of the students’ medical conditions.”

“The dean of the school will determine the commencement date of the academic activities for the class. This is taking into account the health and safety of the students affected,” Mabelebele added.

He shared that the department of student affairs has organised the psychosocial support services for all the affected students. Other members of the class who have not presented these and related symptoms will also be included.

Speedy recovery

“As we get to the bottom of the cause of this tragedy that has befallen our students, we wish all the affected students a speedy recovery.

“The University community, through the dean of school, shall be kept informed of developments.”

