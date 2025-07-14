LAM hails Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to place Senzo Mchunu on leave

The Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu on leave pending a commission of inquiry into allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The beleaguered Mchunu was placed on a leave of absence, with immediate effect, by Ramaphosa, who also announced the appointment of the commission of inquiry, which will be chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Professor Firoz Cachalia, a law professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, will assume the role of acting minister of police from the beginning of August.

In a statement released on Sunday, the organisation hailed the move as “a necessary and courageous step toward accountability and justice” for the creative community in Limpopo and across South Africa.

“This decision revives a glimmer of hope for many families in our artistic community who are still grieving and awaiting answers,” said LAM chairperson Mphoza Mashabela.

Call to rally behind Mkhwanazi

The organisation highlighted the unresolved deaths of several prominent artists, noting that “the lack of transparency has only deepened the pain and mistrust felt by the creative sector”.

LAM previously expressed strong support for Mkhwanazi’s allegations against Mchunu and senior police officials, accusing them of sabotaging investigations into politically motivated killings and protecting criminal syndicates.

LAM praised Mkhwanazi’s “courageous revelations of suspected corrupt police officers” linked to the murders of artists like DJ Sumbody, calling his leadership “a ray of hope for a beleaguered industry”.

Mashabela urged the public and cultural institutions to rally behind Mkhwanazi, emphasising that “openness is essential to enforcing justice” and demanding the public release of implicated officers’ names.

The movement sees the president’s action as a critical opportunity for a thorough and unbiased investigation.

“The lives and legacies of our fallen artists deserve clarity, and their families deserve closure,” Mashabela added, reinforcing LAM’s call for transparency in unresolved cases.

Support for affected families

LAM called on all stakeholders to support the inquiry process, urging a fearless commitment to uncovering the truth.

“Justice delayed must not be justice denied,” Mashabela declared, reaffirming the organisation’s resolve to advocate for a safer and more accountable environment for South Africa’s artists.

The organisation pledged unwavering support for affected families, vowing to amplify their calls for justice and push systemic reforms.

“We remain committed to standing with the affected families and advocating for a safer, more accountable environment for all creatives in South Africa,” LAM said.

As the commission of inquiry unfolds, the nation awaits answers that could restore trust and bring healing to a grieving artistic community.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content