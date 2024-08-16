Lamola commends SADC’s regional, economic stability efforts

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Ronald Lamola has commended the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for taking steps towards regional stability and economic integration.

Lamola was speaking at the SADC Council of Ministers meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe. The meeting is aimed at setting the stage for the 44th Heads of State and Government Summit.

Towards an industrialised SADC

Its theme (summit) will focus on promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an industrialised SADC.

The outcomes of this pivotal meeting will be presented to the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government. This will take place on Sunday, 18 August 2024.

Leading South Africa’s delegation, Lamola was accompanied by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. He engaged in discussions centred on the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020 – 2025.

The RISDP is a regional blueprint that promotes regional economic growth, integration, and industrialisation. This underpinned by a climate of peace and stability.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the Executive Secretary’s Report for the 2023/24 period. He highlighted its crucial insights as the region approaches the mid-term review of the RISDP in 2025.

“We are heartened by the steady progress our region is making in implementing the RISDP for 2020 – 2030,” Lamola said.

Peace and security in the region

He emphasised the importance of the foundational pillar of peace and security. And he acknowledged ongoing challenges in northern Mozambique and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He also commended efforts to restore stability.

The Council of ministers also reviewed the Secretariat’s capacity-building initiatives in conflict mediation. It also underscored the region’s commitment to peace.

Lamola stressed the need to bolster early warning capacities to pre-empt conflicts. And to address root causes to develop effective mitigation strategies.

Significant achievements were noted. These include a 21% increase in intra-SADC trade to gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023. And also attracting $6-billion in foreign direct investment.

Infrastructure developments were highlighted as key drivers of regional progress. These include One-Stop Border Posts and SMART Integrated Economic Corridors Management tools.

Challenges remain, with the overall implementation score for the RISDP standing at 5.6 out of 10. It’s reflecting the impact of global shocks like the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and international conflicts.

Lamola called for renewed efforts to address these setbacks and improve social and human capital development.

G20

Looking ahead, South Africa will assume the G20 presidency in 2025. This will mark the first time the summit will be hosted on African soil.

Its theme is “Fostering Solidarity, Equality and Sustainable Development”. Under this theme, South Africa aims to highlight the economic and development challenges facing developing countries. This is particularly in Africa.

Value addition and commercialisation of continent’s critical minerals

Lamola outlined South Africa’s stance on critical issues, including regional food and nutrition security. Also the re-establishment of the Mining Ministerial Forum. Lastly, the implementation of the Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063.

“South Africa and the region cannot afford to continue to export their raw minerals to faraway countries. Only to later import beneficiated consumer products at inflated prices. Value addition and commercialisation of our critical minerals must be at the core of our industrialisation strategy.”

Women empowerment

He also emphasised the importance of gender parity and noted the progress made. However, he acknowledged the need for further improvement.

Nearly half of South Africa’s Cabinet Ministers are women following this year’s General Elections. Lamola reiterated the country’s commitment to achieving the targets set in the Revised SADC Protocol on Gender and Development.

“As the SADC region moves forward, the collective efforts of member states aim to [do the same]. To create an era where peace underpins prosperity, demonstrating the power of unity and strategic collaboration.”

