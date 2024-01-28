Lamola’s star on the rise after SA’s momentous ICJ victory over Israel

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has been credited as the brains behind the South African government’s successful application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to force Israel to account for genocide acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday World learnt that Lamola stepped in after the government asked the international law bodies to prove that they are for justice; otherwise, their legitimacy would come under question.

The country was then contemplating pulling out of the Rome Statute, but “Lamola came up with an alternative strategy”.

