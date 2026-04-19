Land officials sat on fraud report for five years

The National Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has been mum on a forensic report that recommended criminal proceedings against private project managers and officials over the alleged misappropriation of more than R27-million meant to develop beneficiaries of land claim projects in Mpumalanga.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper