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Land officials sat on fraud report for five years

By Tshwarelo eseng Mogakane
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The National Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has been mum on a forensic report that recommended criminal proceedings against private project managers and officials over the alleged misappropriation of more than R27-million meant to develop beneficiaries of land claim projects in Mpumalanga.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The National Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has remained silent on a forensic report.
  • The report recommends criminal proceedings against private project managers and officials.
  • The allegations involve misappropriation of over R27 million.
  • The funds were intended for the development of beneficiaries of land claim projects in Mpumalanga.
  • Further details are available in the full story through the Sunday World e-edition.
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