Land officials sat on fraud report for five years

The National Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has been mum on a forensic report that recommended criminal proceedings against private project managers and officials over the alleged misappropriation of more than R27-million meant to develop beneficiaries of land claim projects in Mpumalanga.
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- The National Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has remained silent on a forensic report.
- The report recommends criminal proceedings against private project managers and officials.
- The allegations involve misappropriation of over R27 million.
- The funds were intended for the development of beneficiaries of land claim projects in Mpumalanga.
- Further details are available in the full story through the Sunday World e-edition.