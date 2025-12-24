Language Board declares G20 South Africa’s word of the year

The word “G20” has been announced as the 2025 South African Word of the Year, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) said on Tuesday.

“On 23 December 2025, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB), in partnership with media research company Focal Points, announced the 2025 South African Word of the Year. After carefully considering a range of words, terms, and expressions, “G20” was selected as the winner, prevailing over other notable contenders such as Government of National Unity, Tariffs, Femicide, and the Madlanga Commission.

Social media Word of the Year

“The 2025 SA Word of the Year for Social Media was awarded to “Valid”. It was chosen from a shortlist that included Hao Khonahale, Nonchalant, Clock it, Nodolozana, and Ama1k, among others,” said the language board in a statement on Tuesday.

PanSALB conducted the selection process by shortlisting candidates based on authentic language usage. Focal Points analysed frequency data from January 1 to December 2025. It monitored keywords used extensively in reputable print, broadcast, and online media.

“G20 emerged as the most prominent keyword, largely due to South Africa hosting the G20 summit in 2025. This was followed by ‘Government of National Unity (GNU)’ and ‘Tariffs’. These terms capture the major events and issues that shaped South Africa in 2025, including politics, international affairs, and social challenges,” it said.

G20 Summit success

Earlier this month, Cabinet joined President Cyril Ramaphosa in extending its appreciation to all South Africans. This was for their role in ensuring the successful G20 Presidency, which culminated in the recently hosted G20 Leaders’ Summit in November 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed South Africa’s historic G20 Presidency as a resounding success. Both as a diplomatic achievement and a celebration of national unity.

Meanwhile, the word “Valid” emerged as the winner within the Social Media category. “Valid” is Gen Z slang that refers to something that is considered acceptable, legitimate, or worthy of approval.

It is often used to validate someone’s feelings, opinions, or experiences, signifying agreement or support. This is followed by “Clock it” (to notice or call out something), which reflects youth and digital culture.

Gen Z slang words nominated

Other words nominated in this category included “Hao khonahale”. The phrase is a Sipitori (Pretoria) term for “it’s not possible” or “impossible”. It was made popular by amapiano producer Dj Maphorisa, who often uses it to defend himself against social media attacks.

The South African Sign Language Sign of the Year is the SASL Sign for “I Love You”. It was up against signs for “so lekker”, “magnificent” and sign for “Constitution”.

The SA Word of the Year reflects the preoccupations of South Africans for a given period. It also serves as an essential indicator of the nation’s cultural and social landscape.

The PanSALB is a constitutional body mandated to create conditions for the recognition, implementation and furtherance of multilingualism in the Republic of South Africa. And also the development of previously marginalised languages.

