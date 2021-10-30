VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Lasizwe dresses up as Nicki Minaj for halloween

By Coceka Magubeni
Lasizwe Dambuza rocks a Nicki Minaj look for halloween// Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- Minnie Dlamini-Jones was wrong for thinking South Africans do not celebrate halloween or even dress up for it.

Minnie had her own vision of how South Africans can celebrate the day.

Lasizwe clearly missed Minnie’s tweet because he recreated a look by American rapper, Nicki Minaj in celebration of halloween.

He left the Twitter streets divided as some thought Halloween is an American thing and they did not entirely give Lasizwe a green light on his outfit but there are some who think he did justice to the look.

 Check the Twitter comments below:

 

 

 

 

